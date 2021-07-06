CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A brood of ducklings gave some South Metro firefighters a little run for their money on Tuesday. A couple handfuls of the little ones fell into a storm drain at Jersey Street and Irish Place.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Once they got the storm drain grate moved out of the way, one firefighter managed to wrangle a few of the ducklings into a bucket. They were reunited with mom anxiously waiting in a lawn nearby.

But, one duckling made a break for it down a pipe, so firefighters used a video of the sound of ducklings to coax it back out. After a little time, firefighters were able to get the whole family back together.

