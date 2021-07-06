CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A brood of ducklings gave some South Metro firefighters a little run for their money on Tuesday. A couple handfuls of the little ones fell into a storm drain at Jersey Street and Irish Place.
Once they got the storm drain grate moved out of the way, one firefighter managed to wrangle a few of the ducklings into a bucket. They were reunited with mom anxiously waiting in a lawn nearby.READ MORE: Interstate 25 Closures Begin Tuesday Night Near Monument
But, one duckling made a break for it down a pipe, so firefighters used a video of the sound of ducklings to coax it back out. After a little time, firefighters were able to get the whole family back together.READ MORE: Fire 'Did Some Significant Damage' To Popular Playground In Windsor
Around 8:00 Engine 33 helped 6 of Centennial’s newest residents to safety after they fell into a storm drain at S. Jersey St. & E. Irish Pl. Firefighters used a variety of techniques including the sound of ducklings on YouTube to call one frightened straggler out of a pipe! #Awww pic.twitter.com/vr0CwkaIzG
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 6, 2021MORE NEWS: Jepsy Kallungi's Body Still Missing After 3-Day Search In A Remote Part Of Teller County