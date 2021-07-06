DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cool front brought some slightly cooler air into Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday. The 2 p.m. temperatures were in the low to mid 80s around northeast Colorado.

The cooler weather won’t last long with temperatures warming back up starting on Wednesday. The normal high in Denver right now is about 90 degrees, but some really hot air will move into the state on Thursday and Friday with highs on both days predicted to be around 100 degrees in Denver.

Upcoming Record Highs For Denver

Thursday – 103° on July 8, 1989

Friday – 98° on July 9, 1989

Right now we think we’ll miss Thursday’s record high by just a few degrees but it is possible that we’ll either tie or set a new record high on Friday. In addition to being very hot our thunderstorm chances will be near zero on Thursday and rather low until late in the evening on Friday.

RELATED: Over 600 Record Highs Set Or Tied In Colorado During Week Of June 13th Heat Wave

A summer cold front is anticipated in time for the weekend and it will bring some cooler weather starting Saturday with highs falling into the 80s around Denver. We’ll keep a slight chance for some afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast to start the weekend.