DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front passing over Denver and the Front Range Tuesday morning will drop temperatures at least 10 degrees compared to Monday. There will also be a few thunderstorms around Tuesday afternoon but far fewer compared to recent days.

The chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is about 30% on Tuesday. The chance is higher in the mountains especially south of Interstate 70. The southernly shift is good news for the large burn scars near Rocky Mountain National Park including East Troublesome and Camron Peak. While these areas could still experience thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, the threat for extended heavy rain is smaller and the storms should be moving faster. Therefore the chance for flash flooding and subsequent mudslides is considered “limited”. On Monday it was “elevated”.

It’s a different story farther south including in Chaffee County and throughout the Sangre de Cristo region. These areas are under a Flash Flood Watch from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday including the the Spring, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, along with the Chalk Creek and Cottonwood Creek areas.

And with most thunderstorms focused on southern Colorado Tuesday, there is also a chance for severe weather including hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind up to 60 mph in the southeast region of the state. Cities such as Lamar, La Junta, and Springfield have been highlighted as having a “marginal” threat for severe weather mainly in the evening hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, most of the state will be noticeably cooler compared to Sunday and Monday with Denver reaching only the lower 80s. That’s almost 10 degrees below normal for the first week in July.

However, the reprieve from the heat does not last long with the Denver metro area returning to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and then near 100 degrees on Thursday.