DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest in several vandalisms. CBS4 reported on more than a dozen vehicles spray painted with racial slurs and swastikas on June 29.
Officers responded to the area near South Logan Street and East Cedar Avenue. They say the criminal mischief happened sometime after 9 p.m. on June 28 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning.
Neighbors were shocked to see the graffiti.
"It just pains my heart to see people go through that in the morning, especially when they're trying to go to work," Jennifer Michael told CBS4. "It was shocking because this is a safe area, and the fact that this happened on peoples' property it's crazy."
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling (720) 913-7867.