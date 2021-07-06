ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County man arrested after a woman claimed he kidnapped and sexually assaulted her is set to face trial. David Lara-Ramirez is facing charges of kidnapping, menacing and sexual assault.
The alleged victim told investigators she was taken from a Brighton tavern, without her consent, to a ranch on Powhaton Road in March of last year. The woman told detectives she was forced into an outbuilding on the property where she said she was sexually assaulted and beaten at gunpoint by Lara-Ramirez.
The victim said she was able to escape the next morning and run to a neighboring ranch to get help. When Adams County deputies responded, they found Lara-Ramirez in the outbuilding and the firearm described by the victim.