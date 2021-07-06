(CBS4) – A new study has found that the allure of a million dollar lottery prize did not increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers by much in the Midwest. The full impact of the program in Colorado is still undetermined, but there hasn’t been a sharp increase in the vaccination rate here while the weekly Colorado Comeback Cash drawings have been going on.
The study by Boston University School of Medicine looked at vaccine rates in Ohio after the prize was announced in May compared to rates in states that did not offer lottery incentives.
Health experts involved in the study say resources could be better spent addressing underlying reasons for vaccine hesitancy.
I want to share some of our work, hot off the press @JAMAcurrent: Lottery-Based Incentive in Ohio and COVID-19 Vaccination Rates https://t.co/rnsAtZOdlP
— Anica Law, MD MS (@anicalaw) July 2, 2021
On Wednesday the name of the final winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing will be announced. That vaccinated person will be the fifth to win $1 million.
The last day to qualify for the prize was June 30.