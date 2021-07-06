ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Video from a doorbell camera shows a man jogging down an Arvada street. Apparently, he had more than just healthy exercise on his mind.

“He came running down the street and he stopped here and I thought he was just going to keep walking,” said Kitty Bakke, the owner of the white Ford Escape that was stolen.

She says he hid behind her husband’s truck and snuck up to her car and got inside while she was getting food inside for her father’s Fourth of July birthday.

She is seen on the video running after the car yelling at the man, “Get out of there, get out, get out, oh!”

She recalls trying to stop the man, “I started yelling at him get out, well you probably heard, I set my food down and got my hand on the handle there.”

But it was too late.

A video from a camera mounted on the garage shows the man in the driver’s seat squealing the tires as he hurriedly backs out of the driveway.

She says there has been a notable increase in crime on her block since the commuter train line went in.

“Even the same day cops were in the neighborhood because they were investigating a garage break-in around the block.”

She says a man was found in that garage, another time someone fired three shots in the air.

She lives near the 60th and Sheridan station on the RTD Gold Line. The long-awaited commuter train extension is seen as a blessing for the businesses in Olde Town Arvada and those going downtown.

“I don’t believe it’s brought more crime to the area. I think it’s brought more people with backpacks and camping in the area,” said Scott Curtis.

While Arvada police acknowledge an increase in crime like everywhere else, they don’t put the blame on the train.