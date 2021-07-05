WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Windsor are hoping that witnesses come forward after a playground was set on fire. The playground at Village East suffered significant damage on Monday afternoon.
The playground will be closed indefinitely after the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information about how it happened is asked to call the non-emergency number for the Windsor Police Department at 970.674.6400 and press option 1.
