By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Windsor News

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Windsor are hoping that witnesses come forward after a playground was set on fire. The playground at Village East suffered significant damage on Monday afternoon.

The playground will be closed indefinitely after the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information about how it happened is asked to call the non-emergency number for the Windsor Police Department at 970.674.6400 and press option 1.

