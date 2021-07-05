DENVER (CBS4) — Fireworks popped off all over the Denver metro area on the 4th of July — despite the fact that they are all illegal in Denver. Copter4 was in the sky as the fireworks were launched. We sped up the video and posted it on Facebook — and it was shared more than 4,000 times.
All fireworks are illegal in Denver, including sparklers. The sale, use or even possession of fireworks could get you a fine of up to $999, or even up to a year in jail.
Fireworks are also illegal in our Arvada, Boulder, Parker, Lakewood, and Littleton.