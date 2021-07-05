PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people have died after a plane crash in Pitkin County on Sunday. Search crews found the wreckage of the Beechcraft B36 about 12 miles southeast of Aspen. The two people on board are presumed to be Ruben Cohen and David Zara, both from New York.
A friend of Zara's called the county emergency dispatch line a little before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to report that his aircraft took off from Aspen but had not arrived in Des Moines, Iowa.
The friend said she tracked the flight path — and it ended approximately 30 miles east of Aspen.
Search teams used a plane from the State of Colorado's wildfire division and a helicopter from the Colorado National Guard to search the area near Midway Pass, approximately nine miles east of Aspen near the Continental Divide.
They located the wreckage Sunday evening and recovered the remains of two individuals. They still have to be positively identified by the coroner but are presumed to be Cohen and Zara.
