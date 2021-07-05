(CBS4) – Heavy rain on Monday evening caused a mudslide in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar and a section of Highway 125 in northern Colorado has been closed. The debris came down on the road a little more than 5 miles north of Highway 40.
The closure is in both directions from Highway 40 near Granby up to Willow Creek Pass, which is where Grand County meets Jackson County.
🚧 @ColoradoDOT just put in place a closure on Hwy 125 in the #EastTroublesomeFire burn scar w/no est. time of reopening. Closure on south side is 5.5 miles from Hwy 125 & Hwy 40. North closure is near the top of Willow Creek Pass at the Jackson County line. #grandcounty pic.twitter.com/AT2sAvNbCy
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 6, 2021
There was no estimated time given for when the highway will reopen. A photo shared on social media from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office showed a crew using heavy equipment to clear mud from the highway.