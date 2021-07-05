CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, East Troublesome Fire, Grand County News, Jackson County News

(CBS4) – Heavy rain on Monday evening caused a mudslide in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar and a section of Highway 125 in northern Colorado has been closed. The debris came down on the road a little more than 5 miles north of Highway 40.

The closure is in both directions from Highway 40 near Granby up to Willow Creek Pass, which is where Grand County meets Jackson County.

There was no estimated time given for when the highway will reopen. A photo shared on social media from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office showed a crew using heavy equipment to clear mud from the highway.

