LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Lakewood police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Pioquinto Madrigal, 71, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday in 2000 block of Holland Street in Lakewood.
Madrigal suffers from a cognitive impairment.READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Derek Montoya Goes Missing In Lakewood
He speaks mostly Spanish and answers to the name, “Poncho.”READ MORE: Microburst Lifts 2 Pontoon Boats Out Of Water, Drops Them Upside Down Onto Boats, Near A Home
Madrigal is 5-foot-5, weighs150 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a cowboy hat, grey/blue long sleeve shirt, red pajama pants and slippers.MORE NEWS: Grill Blamed For Starting Fire That Damaged 2 Townhomes In Centennial
If you see him, contact the JeffCO Communications Center at 303-980-7300.