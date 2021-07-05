CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Lakewood police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Pioquinto Madrigal, 71, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday in 2000 block of Holland Street in Lakewood.

Pioquinto Madrigal (credit: Lakewood Police)

Madrigal suffers from a cognitive impairment.

READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Derek Montoya Goes Missing In Lakewood

He speaks mostly Spanish and answers to the name, “Poncho.”

READ MORE: Microburst Lifts 2 Pontoon Boats Out Of Water, Drops Them Upside Down Onto Boats, Near A Home

Madrigal is 5-foot-5, weighs150 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Pioquinto Madrigal (credit: Lakewood Police)

He was wearing a cowboy hat, grey/blue long sleeve shirt, red pajama pants and slippers.

MORE NEWS: Grill Blamed For Starting Fire That Damaged 2 Townhomes In Centennial

If you see him, contact the JeffCO Communications Center at 303-980-7300.

Anica Padilla