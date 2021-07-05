CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother, will stand trial this week. The court entered a not guilty plea for Jeremy Webster in January 2019.

Attorneys previously have told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history. Jury selection begins on Wednesday.

Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist’s office was prompted by road rage.

They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot of a dentist’s office after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.

Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster is facing the following charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
  • Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
  • Assault in the First Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony

Jennifer McRae