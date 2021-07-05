BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother, will stand trial this week. The court entered a not guilty plea for Jeremy Webster in January 2019.
Attorneys previously have told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old's mental health history. Jury selection begins on Wednesday.
Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist's office was prompted by road rage.
They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot of a dentist’s office after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.
Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.
Webster is facing the following charges:
- Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
- Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
- Assault in the First Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony