By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of injuring two Aurora firefighters is facing charges. James Lynn Peachee III is accused of second-degree assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving while under the influence of drugs.

According to Aurora police, police officers and firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle in the 17000 block of East Quincy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Employees at a nearby O’Reilly Auto Parts store said they made the 911 call after customers became concerned about the man. They said they knocked on the window and when they didn’t get a response from the man, they called for help.

Police say as first responders contacted the driver, he awoke and put his vehicle in gear, striking one of the firefighters. After that, a second firefighter was injured when he broke out a window and reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital but neither had life-threatening injuries and Aurora Fire Rescue said both are expected to be OK.

Peachee was also treated for injuries.

Jennifer McRae