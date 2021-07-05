CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — On Sunday, Colorado Rockies righthander German Marquez found out he was picked for his first All-Star team. He will represent the host team at the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

The Rockies ace showed the St. Louis Cardinals why he deserved the All-Star selection. He struck out a season-high 11 batters in his six innings of work — and only gave up two runs.

After his start — he got the best news of his career from Rockies manager Bud Black.

German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of a game at Coors Field on July 4, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“I couldn’t wait to tell him… it was a great moment,” Black said.

Márquez becomes the eighth Rockies pitcher to be named an All-Star.

And it is a moment the young pitcher from Venuzuela will never forget.

“Very grateful. Happy. All sorts of excitement… All those fans in Venuzuela. I do it for those guys,” Márquez said.

German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies acknowledges cheers from the crowd after it was announced over the PA system that he had been selected as a 2021 MLB All Star during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on July 4, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Márquez , 26, pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Pirates earlier in the week.

He has a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 105:41 K:BB over 105.1 innings and lines up for a road start against the Padres this coming week.

The Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on July 13.

The Colorado Rockies play an inter squad game during summer workouts at Coors Field on July 15, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.

The game in July marks the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies, following the 1998 event.

Anica Padilla