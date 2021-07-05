DENVER (CBS4) — On Sunday, Colorado Rockies righthander German Marquez found out he was picked for his first All-Star team. He will represent the host team at the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

No better way to find out your an All-Star than right at Coors Field 🤩 Congrats on your 1st career All-Star selection, @germanmarquez5! pic.twitter.com/Beyf6WyNON — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 4, 2021

The Rockies ace showed the St. Louis Cardinals why he deserved the All-Star selection. He struck out a season-high 11 batters in his six innings of work — and only gave up two runs.

After his start — he got the best news of his career from Rockies manager Bud Black.

“I couldn’t wait to tell him… it was a great moment,” Black said.

Márquez becomes the eighth Rockies pitcher to be named an All-Star.

And it is a moment the young pitcher from Venuzuela will never forget.

“Very grateful. Happy. All sorts of excitement… All those fans in Venuzuela. I do it for those guys,” Márquez said.

Márquez , 26, pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Pirates earlier in the week.

What a game. What a night 🎯 Márquez got his second 9-inning complete game shutout in his career tonight! pic.twitter.com/40tgr0FUuI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 30, 2021

He has a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 105:41 K:BB over 105.1 innings and lines up for a road start against the Padres this coming week.

The Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on July 13.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.

The game in July marks the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies, following the 1998 event.