DENVER (CBS4) – At least a trace of rain has occurred in Denver twelve of the last 16 days and more wet weather is expected Monday.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will initiate in the mountains in the early afternoon before moving east onto the urban corridor by late afternoon. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain which could cause flash flooding and more mudslides in the mountains.
Many wildfire burn scars in the state and their surrounding areas are under a Flash Flood Watch through 9 p.m. Monday including most of Grand, Larimer, and Chaffee Counties, as well as the Sangre de Cristo region west of Pueblo and Trinidad.
The burn scars west of Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins are of particular concern Monday afternoon. The East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Calwood, and Williams Fork scars all have an elevated threat for flash flooding and subsequent mudslides.
The best chance for thunderstorms reaching Denver and the urban corridor will be after 3 p.m. and before 10 p.m. however late night showers and thunderstorms will also be possible.
There is also a small chance a few thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor could produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter and/or wind up to 60 mph. The Denver metro area officially has a “marginal” threat for severe weather which is lowest threat category.
Monday will also be another hot summer day with high temperatures in the lower 90s in the Denver metro area and 80s for most mountain towns.
Monday will also be another hot summer day with high temperatures in the lower 90s in the Denver metro area and 80s for most mountain towns.

Somewhat cooler weather will arrive on Tuesday with enough moisture around to continue the chance chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Then the atmosphere over Colorado will dry out for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures heat back up. The Denver area should approach 100 degrees on Thursday with the only chance for late day thunderstorms limited to the mountains.