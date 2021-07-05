CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) – Police in Lakewood are involved in the search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday. Derek Montoya was last seen in Lakewood at approximately 6 p.m.

Derek Montoya (credit: Lakewood Police)

Montoya’s last known location was near 7393 West Jefferson Avenue. That’s close to the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 287.

Lakewood police said in a tweet that he was wearing a black T-shirt and high top shoes, plus tan shorts.

Anyone who spots Montoya or knows where he might be is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.

