LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) – Police in Lakewood are involved in the search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday. Derek Montoya was last seen in Lakewood at approximately 6 p.m.
Montoya’s last known location was near 7393 West Jefferson Avenue. That’s close to the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 287.READ MORE: Missing Man: Lakewood Police Say Pioquinto 'Poncho' Madrigal Has Cognitive Impairment
Lakewood police said in a tweet that he was wearing a black T-shirt and high top shoes, plus tan shorts.
MORE NEWS: Grill Blamed For Starting Fire That Damaged 2 Townhomes In Centennial
Police need help locating a missing 8 year old Derek Montoya. Derek was last seen near 7393 W Jefferson Ave in Lakewood on 7-4-21 around 6pm. He was wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts, and black high top shoes. Please call LPD with any information 303-980-7300 pic.twitter.com/yPjIhaxEzfREAD MORE: Microburst Lifts 2 Pontoon Boats Out Of Water, Drops Them Upside Down Onto Boats, Near A Home
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 5, 2021
Anyone who spots Montoya or knows where he might be is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.