DENVER (CBS4) — At 11:22 p.m. on the 4th of July, Denver police were called to a shooting. In the next three hours, they responded to four more.

The first was reported at 11:22 p.m., in the 3300 block of West Saratoga Avenue, near West Belleview Avenue and South Lowell Boulevard. One woman was transported to the hospital but the extent of her injuries is not known. Police said after investigating they believe that the shooting was self-inflicted.

Less that five minutes later, DPD said officers were investigating a shooting in the area of Crystal Way and Carson Boulevard. A woman was injured and went to the hospital but is expected to survive.

At 12:07 a.m., police said two people were hurt in a shooting on Milwaukee Street, near East 50th Avenue, a few blocks west of Swansea Park. A man went to the hospital in an ambulance and a juvenile male was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police said they were investigating a shooting in the 5600 block of Dayton Street, near East Orchard Road. One woman was hurt but police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

At 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wolff Street, near West 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. One man was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police did not report any arrests.