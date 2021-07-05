DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department responded to substantially fewer fireworks calls this Fourth of July weekend than in previous years. On July 4, DPD received 214 fireworks calls for service, compared to 856 in 2020 and 1,016 in 2018.
Copter4 captured video of hundreds of illegal fireworks being shot off in and around Denver on Sunday night. The video was sped up to show just how many fireworks there were across the metro area.
Personal fireworks are illegal in Denver and within most city limits in Colorado. Each city has set up dedicated phone numbers for residents to report illegal fireworks. Residents are encouraged to call these numbers instead of 911 so that first responders can prioritize life-threatening emergencies.
