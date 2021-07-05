DENVER (CBS4)– There were long lines at Denver International Airport on Monday, the day after the July 4th holiday weekend. TSA said it is screening more passengers this holiday than July 4th before the pandemic.
Passengers with American and Southwest report delays and cancelations getting to their destinations.READ MORE: CDOT Not Taking Any Chances, Closes I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon After Flash Flood Warning Goes Into Effect
“Every 30 minutes it kept getting delayed, another hour, another hour, another hour,” said one passenger.READ MORE: Max Lewis, College Student With Denver Roots, Dies After Being Shot By Stray Bullet On Chicago Train
“The line for customer service is full, completely like more than 200 people,” said another.MORE NEWS: Recent Flash Flooding, Mudslides In Cameron Peak Burn Scar Are Just The Beginning
The airlines blamed the delays on bad weather around the U.S.