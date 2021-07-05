DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has reached a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19. A total of 70% of all Coloradans have at least one dose of the vaccine.
This was met after the state shut down all mass vaccination sites. The drive-up clinic at Ball Arena closed for good on Saturday.READ MORE: CDOT Not Taking Any Chances, Closes I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon After Flash Flood Warning Goes Into Effect
Smaller clinics continue to show up at events all across Colorado. CBS4 visited the popup clinic at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver. The venue is offering the COVID-19 vaccine during their free summer concert series.
State officials say 3.1 million Colorado adults have had at least one dose, and nearly 3 million are fully immunized. Roberta Lott-Holmes said she’s been administering shots since they became available.READ MORE: Max Lewis, College Student With Denver Roots, Dies After Being Shot By Stray Bullet On Chicago Train
“To see it go from a lot to now less is actually encouraging because that means more of our population is vaccinated, which is great overall for Colorado,” said Lott-Holmes. “I’m really excited that Colorado has embraced getting out there and being safe as a population and caring about each other as Coloradans.”
Denver met the 70% benchmark of all eligible residents earlier in June.
On June 28, the state announced all state-run vaccination centers would close by July 4.MORE NEWS: Recent Flash Flooding, Mudslides In Cameron Peak Burn Scar Are Just The Beginning
In the United States, 67% of adults have received one dose.