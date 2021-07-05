DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez will represent the host team at Coors Field during the 2021 All-Star Game — and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will hit in the Home Run Derby. We also have some local products who will be representing other teams in the All-Star Game.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman is a first time All-Star, just like Marquez. Gausman played his high school ball at Grandview High School in Aurora.
San Diego Padres pitcher Mark Melancon — made the team as well. Melancon is from golden and is a four-time all star.
Also making the All-Star Team this year is the son of former Blake Street Bomber Dante Bichette. Bichette was on the All-Star Team the last time the game was at Coors Field in 1998. This year, his son, Bo Bichette, will be playing there, for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on July 13.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.