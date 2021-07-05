ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting on Monday night in Adams County. Deputies responded to the shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of Pecos Street.
Investigators say the man was shot in the chest while driving northbound on Pecos St. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white or silver full-sized Dodge or Chevy pickup truck.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what led up to the shooting. Pecos Street is closed in both directions from West 76th Avenue to Elmwood Street.
The sheriff’s office plans to update the investigation on their Twitter page.