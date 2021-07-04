CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Fourth of July parade in Steamboat Springs was scheduled to take place on Sunday morning on Lincoln Avenue. It’s a 100-year-old tradition. But that tradition got adjusted just slightly due to some unforseen events.

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

The unforseen events? Mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. Those mudslides led to a full closure on Interstate 70, and that meant travelers were encouraged to drive up into northern Colorado and through Steamboat Springs to get around the roadbocks.

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Knowing all that traffic would be coming through Lincoln Avenue, parade ogranizers moved the parade over a block to Yampa Street so drivers wouldn’t have to face yet another detour.

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Steamboat Springs resident Shannon Lukens shared photos of the parade with CBS4 and said although it was a “crazy morning” the parade went off without a hitch.

“It was just perfect and everyone is very happy here in Steamboat Springs and Routt County on the 4th,” Lukens said.

