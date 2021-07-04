STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Fourth of July parade in Steamboat Springs was scheduled to take place on Sunday morning on Lincoln Avenue. It’s a 100-year-old tradition. But that tradition got adjusted just slightly due to some unforseen events.
The unforseen events? Mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. Those mudslides led to a full closure on Interstate 70, and that meant travelers were encouraged to drive up into northern Colorado and through Steamboat Springs to get around the roadbocks.
Knowing all that traffic would be coming through Lincoln Avenue, parade ogranizers moved the parade over a block to Yampa Street so drivers wouldn’t have to face yet another detour.
Steamboat Springs resident Shannon Lukens shared photos of the parade with CBS4 and said although it was a “crazy morning” the parade went off without a hitch.
“It was just perfect and everyone is very happy here in Steamboat Springs and Routt County on the 4th,” Lukens said.