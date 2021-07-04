(CBS4) – Interstate 70 remained partially closed in western Colorado Sunday morning. Mudslides in Glenwood Canyon continue to create problems for road crews trying to keep the highway clear this summer.

A Flash Flood Warning went into effect on Saturday afternoon and the interstate was fully closed from Dotsero to Rifle. Soon afterwards several slides cascaded down the canyon in the area where last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire left a burn scar. There were five different points in the canyon where the mud moved onto the interstate. It happened 10 miles east of Glenwood Springs at mile marker 128.

At 5 a.m. on Sunday the Colorado Department of Transportation reopened one westbound lane through Glenwood Canyon. The speed limit for cars in that lane was reduced for safety reasons. Eastbound lanes remained closed and CDOT said it is likely it will remain closed through most of the day.

“CDOT maintenance crews have been working diligently to open I-70 Glenwood Canyon after multiple mudslides closed the interstate yesterday afternoon,” CDOT officials wrote in a news release. “Trucks have been carrying hundreds of loads of debris away from the mudslide sites. But removal of the debris has been a challenge for crews because the material is wet, sloppy, and difficult to contain.

CDOT recommends drivers take the following alternative route to get around the I-70 eastbound closure. That route is to the north of the canyon and adds approximately 2.5 hours to the drive.

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. In Kremmling, head south on Highway 9. Join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

CDOT recently warned drivers who might get stopped in a traffic jam due to a closure in Glenwood Canyon to stay in their vehicles. They wrote: “Never hang out in the grassy median located between lanes. If traffic is moving in the opposite direction, the median can be a hazardous area. Emergency response vehicles and heavy equipment may also need the median area to move about and access the emergency scene.”

No injuries have been reported in any of the mudslides.

A Colorado Springs woman who was was in harm’s way described to CBS4 the moment a mudslide came crashing over her vehicle and others while driving through the canyon last week.