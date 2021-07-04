Fireworks Follow Rockies Win Over Cardinals Saturday NightColorado fans attending the game between the Rockies and the Cardinals not only got to see their team win, they were treated to a fireworks show afterwards.

Colorado Company Icon Source Hopes To Be Leading Authority To Connect Student-Athletes With BrandsA Colorado company is hoping to be the leading source of connecting student-athletes with brands as the new frontier of college players being able to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Has Never Played In A Playoff Game. He's Hoping This Is The YearDenver Broncos safety Justin Simmons believes his team is "really close" to getting back to the playoffs.

CU Buffaloes Running Back Ashaad Clayton Takes To Twitter To Sell His Name, Image & Likeness After New NCAA RuleA day after the NCAA passed a new rule allowing players to make money off their name, image and likeness, a University of Colorado football player took to Twitter to solicit buyers.

Elías Díaz Hits First Career Walk-Off Homer, Colorado Rockies Defeat St. Louis CardinalsElías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a rain-delayed 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Broncos Announce Training Camp Dates For Fans, No Autographs Allowed In 2021The Denver Broncos will welcome fans back to Training Camp in 2021.