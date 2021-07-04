CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire in Commerce City is putting up a lot of smoke in the northern part of the Denver metro area. It started just before 2 p.m.

It happened at Dahlia Street and East 56th Avenue close to the intersection of Interstate 270 and Vasquez Boulevard.

That’s in the southern part of Adams County just outside the Denver city limits.

Denver firefighters were assisting South Metro Fire crews in the firefight.

