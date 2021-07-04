DENVER (CBS4/AP) — Colorado fans attending the game in Denver between the Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night not only got to see their team win, they were treated to a fireworks show afterwards. It was the second night of fireworks at Coors Field to celebrate Independence Day.

There won’t be fireworks on Sunday because the final game in the series between the two teams is in the afternoon.

Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night and in the Rockies 3-2 win.

“Trevor’s been waiting for that moment,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He just missed it last night; this one he got. This one he barreled up. That was a moment he’ll cherish for this season. That was big for him.”

Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save.

Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh.

Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and Garrett Hampson walked. Yonathan Daza beat out a potential double-play ball before Story hit a 461-foot drive off Génesis Cabrera (1-3) for his 10th homer of the season.

“I like ones that are late in the game with a lot on the line, or obviously the walk-offs,” Story said. “Those are always special.”

St. Louis got two in the eighth on RBI singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina, but Carlos Estévez left runners at the corners by striking out Harrison Bader.

“We’re never out of it,” said Tommy Edman, who doubled before Carlson came to bat in the ninth. “We had a chance in the ninth but unfortunately we weren’t able to finish it off.”

Freeland exited Monday’s start when his left hamstring cramped up while he was running the bases. He seemed to aggravate it Saturday night when he ran out a sacrifice bunt, but he stayed in the game and got through the sixth unscathed.

“When I was running out of the box, I felt pretty good,” Freeland said. “And then I got about a quarter way, halfway up the line where I kind of got a feeling I should probably shut it down. Don’t want to do anything that’s going to take me out of this game. I got the sacrifice down and did my job that the runner moved over.”

Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc was also effective, scattering three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

“He’s been tremendous,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. “Multiple pitches, throws where he wants, been able to control counts. He’s been phenomenal.”

HOME SWEET HOME

The Rockies are 30-17 at Coors Field with a .281 batting average that is second in the majors.

They are 6-31 on the road with a .196 mark that ranks last among the 30 teams.

FOLLOW THE BOUNCING BALL

The Rockies nearly scored in the fourth after second baseman Edmundo Sosa’s relay throw to first on a potential double-play ball was wide. Ryan McMahon tried to score from second, but the ball hit off the dugout wall right to Goldschmidt, who made a barehand grab and cut down McMahon at home to end the inning.

