COVID In Colorado: 70% Of Colorado Adults Receive At Least One Dose Of VaccineGov. Jared Polis' office announced 70% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of July 3.

More Denver Recreation Centers To Reopen July 6Denver Parks and Recreation continues to gradually reopen city recreation centers and offer more programs this month.

Denver Issues Updated COVID Guidelines: Full Capacity Indoor, Outdoor Events, Revision To Face Mask OrderThe City and County of Denver issued a new public health order which updated COVID-19 guidelines.

Colorado Music Festival Honors Victims Of Boulder Shooting, People Who Died From COVIDThe Colorado Music Festival is back at Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium. For many patrons, it's the first time they've seen live music since the start of the pandemic.

Residents Fed Up Over Inaction Of Toxic Chemicals Cleanup Around Thornton Shopping Center: 'Call It Incompetence'Residents in the city just a short ride north up the interstate from Denver are fed up, saying for 15 years, the owner of the Thornton Shopping Center has failed to clean up toxic dry cleaning chemicals that are seeping into nearby neighborhoods.

Right Place, Right Time: Teen's Life Saved At His School Thanks To CPR And AEDThe life of Cooper Adams was saved because school officials knew how to perform CPR and use an AED.