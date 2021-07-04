COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado Springs woman’s husband was arrested last month, more than two years after her disappearance and two weeks after the man’s ex-wife contacted detectives and agreed to set up a recorded conversation that captured alleged details of the current wife’s murder.

Dane Oliver Kallungi, 38, was arrested June 16 while on Kirtland Air Force Base property in Albuquerque. Kallungi, now in the El Paso County Jail as of last Tuesday, faces a first degree murder charge.

Kallungi’s arrest came about two weeks after police recorded a phone conversation between he and his first wife, according to case documents obtained by CBS4.

“I can’t believe I did that and, I’m like, ‘there’s no way I did that,’ but I did do that,” Dane Oliver Kallungi is alleged to have told his first wife as detectives listened in.

Kallungi went on to explain to his first wife how he allegedly strangled 28-year-old Jepsy Kallungi, put her body in the trunk of his car, and then drove her body into the mountains and buried her.

“I grabbed her and I guess it was just like a second where I got pissed off, but I didn’t even feel that pissed off. It was like I just turned around and was like ‘shut up’ and I was sick of it and I mean, really, I was just was trying to like literally stop the words from coming out of her mouth for a second and then I realized that I did that for more than a second,” Kallungi continued. “I was digging until like three in the morning or something because it was like all muddy and really hard to dig in some places and I started freaking out. I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, people are going to start driving through here because it’s not middle of the night anymore so’….”

Those details were likely very personal for Kallungi’s ex-wife. According to the case’s arrest affidavit, the ex-wife’s sister called police in 2015 to report Kallungi grabbing his then-wife by the neck during an argument, lifting her six inches off the ground, and then throwing her aside “like a rag doll.” CSPD officers responded to the call, according to the report.

Per online public court records, Kallungi and his first wife filed for divorce that same year.

Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department continue to look for the body of Kallungi’s current wife, 28-year-old Jepsy Kallungi. Personnel from CSPD and other agencies were seen exploring possible burial sites in Teller County late last week.

Jepsy was last heard from March 20, 2019. She was added to a national missing persons database after friends and family began calling CSPD in early April with concerns for her well-being.

CSPD investigators acquired cell phone records and found a ‘9-1-1 hang-up’ – a dial to emergency dispatchers which was not completed before dispatchers could answer – that was placed from Jepsy’s cell phone at 10:30 p.m. the night of March 20, 2019.

“This is the last known outgoing phone call from Jepsy’s cell phone,” investigators stated in the affidavit.

Her phone’s signal registered on cell phone towers near Cripple Creek and Woodland Park the next day, and again on Cripple Creek’s tower during the early morning hours of March 22.

Dane Kallungi’s cell phone pinged to the Woodland Park tower three times within the same time frame, according to investigators.

When interviewed by investigators, Dane Kallungi “stated he has no idea where Jepsy is because she left him due to marital problems.”

Online public records indicate Dane and Jepsy Kallungi filed for divorce in 2018. The case was closed without resolution in January 2019, two months before Jepsy disappeared.

A friend told police the couple was legally separated.

CSPD investigators received input from case contacts who described Jepsy’s discomfort with the closeness of Dane Kallungi’s relationship with his first wife, with whom he shares a small child. Investigators also interviewed a soldier from the Fort Carson Army base who said he dropped Jepsy off at her apartment after being intimate with her the day of her disappearance. Records, investigators stated in the affidavit, determined the soldier checked out off his barracks at 9:11 p.m.

“This information confirms the possibility Mr. Kallungi and Jepsy were arguing about (the second soldier) on the night of Jepsy’s disappearance,” investigators wrote.

Dane Kallungi is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in an El Paso County court on July 12.