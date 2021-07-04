DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to Colorado with most of the coverage concentrated in the foothills outside of Denver and on the southeast plains. One storm produced some flash flooding around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Glen Haven, which is in Larimer County, just outside of Estes Park.

We’ll see another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday and the coverage will likely be more widespread as a weather disturbance passes over the state. With light wind speeds aloft we are very concerned about the storms having a very slow rate of travel. This will raise the potential to see flash flooding on Monday, especially in and around recent burn scars.

But there will also be the potential to see a few of the storms turn severe. If this happens the primary threat would be for hail larger than 1-inch in diameter. The storm cycle will be fairly typical for the state with the bulk of the action expected to form during the afternoon hours and last into the early evening. But some storms could form over the high country during the late morning hours Monday.

Temperatures this week will be fairly typical for early July with widespread 80s and 90s. You’ll have to climb pretty high in elevation to find anything cooler.

Thursday is looking like one of the hottest days in the week ahead with highs climbing well into the 80s and 90s. Places like Denver will be very close to the triple digits.