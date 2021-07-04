AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Aurora firefighters were injured after checking on a driver who appeared to be unresponsive Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department said.

According to APD, police and firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle in the 17000 block of East Quincy Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Employees at a nearby O’Reilly Auto Parts store said they made the 911 call after customers became concerned about the man.

“We knocked on his window and he didn’t respond or anything, so with that we called the cops or EMS to come check on him,” said Carlos Santacruz.

According to APD, as first responders contacted the driver, he awoke and put his vehicle in gear, striking one of the firefighters. After that, a second firefighter was injured when he broke out a window and reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver.

“He backed up and then right when he backed up, he went into park and then he put it in drive, and then he was trying to turn and ran him over like that,” Santacruz said.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital but neither had life-threatening injuries. A spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue said both are expected to be OK.

APD said the driver was taken into custody, but no information on his identity or charges has been released. He was also treated for injuries at a local hospital.