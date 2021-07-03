PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a man died in a motorized paragliding crash. CPW says the man was one of two skimming the water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday morning.
Witnesses called for help after they saw the two paragliders crash near Pedro’s Point. One was able to escape, but the other victim was tangled with the parachute, fan and ropes, CPW says.READ MORE: 2 Ejected, Female Dies In Single Vehicle Rollover Crash In Aurora
The man apparently drowned. CPW says this could be the ninth drowning in the state so far this year. Colorado had 34 drownings in 2020, making it the worst year on the water in state history.READ MORE: Gas Prices In Colorado Soar As Fuel Trucking Company In Colorado Fights To Combat Labor Shortages
“This is a tragic loss of life,” Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo, said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”MORE NEWS: More Than 1,000 Businesses Hit With Supply Chain Ransomware Attack Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.