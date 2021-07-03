By Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – The 4th of July weekend will get off to a warm start. Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the lower 90s. That’s a couple of degrees warmer than normal for early July. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening for the Denver metro area.
A few storms over the eastern plains could become severe with heavy rain, hail, and wind gusts over 60 mph. The thunderstorms will be moving at a decent speed, so the flash flood threat for burn areas will be limited.
The 4th of July will be beautiful with temperatures in the low-90s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower will be possible into the afternoon and evening.