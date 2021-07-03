GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)- Interstate 70 was closed again on Saturday through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning. Minutes later, the Colorado Department of Transportation says mud and debris came down the mountain at different points of the interstate. The stretch between Glenwood Springs and Canyon Creek has been closed numerous times in the last week as storms producing heavy rain set up over Eagle and Garfield counties.
One new slide on Saturday happened about 10 miles east of Glenwood Springs at mile marker 128. The mess covers both sides of the interstate.
“Once the NWS warning happened at 3:15, we immediately went into our protocol to close I-70 for safety closure. That slide occurred almost immediately after the weather service issued its flash flood warning,” CDOT told CBS4.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon is CLOSED. A debris flow has covered EB and WB lanes. Travelers should be aware that this is an extended closure. No estimated time of opening.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
They say there are vehicles inside the closure, but they are working to get them out. It’s not clear if anyone is hurt.
The flash flood warning expires at 5 p.m., and CDOT says crews cannot access the area until the warning expires. It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.
No one was reportedly hurt in any of the previous mudslides. One Colorado Springs woman described the moment a mudslide came crashing over her vehicle and others while driving through the canyon last week.