DENVER (CBS4) – On July 3, 2021, there is one word to describe Denver International Airport – busy. A virtually opposite sight compared to 2020.

“There are people here this year!” said Weldon Lee.

He was picking up his wife’s son at DIA Saturday. He did the same thing this time last year, and he says it’s a stark difference.

“Last year it was dead,” he said. “The first shock was when I pulled into the garage below, and there were no cars down there. Totally different right now.”

The airport anticipated a busy weekend. July is typically a busy travel month, but after a year of lockdown and travel restrictions airport officials think people are ready to roam. They think this could be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic.

Starting July 1 until July 6, more than 1.2 million people are expected to travel through DIA.

“This is good news for everybody,” said Weldon.

Not everyone is having a good time. Friday Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights because of weather, leaving people stranded and frustrated. Tom Powers was flying through Denver on his way home to the East Coast from Las Vegas when he found out his connection flight had been canceled.

He said he wouldn’t be able to get another flight until Monday and thinks Southwest should help pay for their mistake.

“There’s no compensation. No ‘we’ll help you find a motel.’ No ‘we’ll give you some dinner comps some place.’ Nothing,” said Powers.

Weldon lives out near Estes Park and says he has seen the effect of a quiet travel year has had on Colorado communities. He thinks all of this traffic, while hectic, is a good thing.

“The industry in this area really needs it badly. I’m sure the airlines have lost millions and millions probably into the billions of dollars,” he said.