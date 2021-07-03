DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced 70% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of July 3. The benchmark is a day early of President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of American adults vaccinated.
State officials say 3.1 million Colorado adults have had at least one dose, and nearly 3 million are fully immunized.
“This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Gov. Polis. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”
Congrats Coloradans! Colorado has passed the milestone of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you for all your efforts and support to reach this goal. #PowertheComeback pic.twitter.com/G9cj7L4Ru8
Denver met the 70% benchmark of all eligible residents earlier in June.
On June 28, the state announced all state-run vaccination centers would close by July 4.
In the United States, 67% of adults have received one dose.