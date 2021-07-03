GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers in Eagle County are looking for a man they say led them on a high speed chase in the Glenwood Springs area. CSP identified the suspect as 26-year-old Charles Young of Alabama.
Troopers were joined by Eagle County Sheriff's deputies and other local enforcement officers in the search for Young on Saturday.
They say Young was last seen wearing a black shirt in the area of the Honda dealership on the west side of Glenwood Springs. They say he ran away. Troopers later found about 20 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine and a couple of pounds of fentanyl pills.
CSP says Young is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and reckless endangerment.