Lorita Seidler Wins Free Groceries For A Year In King Soopers #CommunityImmunity Giveaway
A Greeley woman who got her COVID-19 vaccine at King Soopers has won free groceries for a year in the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.
24 minutes ago
Police Arrest Dane Kallungi After Alleged Confession To Killing Wife Jepsy Kallungi, Search Continues For Body
Colorado Springs police have arrested Dane Oliver Kallungi after he allegedly confessed to killing his wife Jepsy Kallungi. The 26-year-old has been missing since March 20, 2019.
24 minutes ago
SWAT Team, Greeley Police Capture Escaped Inmate Ramon Hetzel
A SWAT team helped Greeley police capture an escaped inmate. About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers surrounded an apartment on 30th Street by the Greeley Mall.
25 minutes ago
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Raises $1.5 Million For Reelection
Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has raised more than $1.5 million in her bid for reelection. That includes more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that ended at midnight Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Greeley Flash Flood: Thursday Storm Dropped Over 100 Million Gallons Of Water Along 4th Street
More than 100,000,000 gallons of water fell from the sky in a 2 square mile area of Greeley on Thursday.
Southwest Airlines Cancels Dozens Of Flights At Denver International Airport Due To Weather
Southwest Airlines has canceled dozens of flights at Denver International Airport in anticipation of strong afternoon storms.
Colorado Weather: More Afternoon Storms, Flash Flooding Possible Over Burn Scars
Looking ahead to the weekend we'll see some warmer and drier air moving into the state.
Colorado Weather: Highest Rain Totals From Thursday's Monsoon Thunderstorms
The first surge of monsoon moisture so far this season moved across Colorado on Thursday and it produced widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Has Never Played In A Playoff Game. He's Hoping This Is The Year
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons believes his team is "really close" to getting back to the playoffs.
CU Buffaloes Running Back Aashad Clayton Takes To Twitter To Sell His Name, Image & Likeness After New NCAA Rule
A day after the NCAA passed a new rule allowing players to make money off their name, image and likeness, a University of Colorado football player took to Twitter to solicit buyers.
Elías Díaz Hits First Career Walk-Off Homer, Colorado Rockies Defeat St. Louis Cardinals
Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a rain-delayed 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.
Broncos Announce Training Camp Dates For Fans, No Autographs Allowed In 2021
The Denver Broncos will welcome fans back to Training Camp in 2021.
As Speculation Grows On Possible Denver Broncos Sale, Who'd Buy Them?
There’s now chatter about the chances of new Broncos ownership, following the ending of a dispute between two of Pat Bowlen’s daughters and the trustees currently running the team.
Jon Gray 'Battles Through It' In Colorado Rockies Win Over Pirates
Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2.
Denver Issues Updated COVID Guidelines: Full Capacity Indoor, Outdoor Events, Revision To Face Mask Order
The City and County of Denver issued a new public health order which updated COVID-19 guidelines.
Colorado Music Festival Honors Victims Of Boulder Shooting, People Who Died From COVID
The Colorado Music Festival is back at Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium. For many patrons, it's the first time they've seen live music since the start of the pandemic.
Residents Fed Up Over Inaction Of Toxic Chemicals Cleanup Around Thornton Shopping Center: 'Call It Incompetence'
Residents in the city just a short ride north up the interstate from Denver are fed up, saying for 15 years, the owner of the Thornton Shopping Center has failed to clean up toxic dry cleaning chemicals that are seeping into nearby neighborhoods.
Right Place, Right Time: Teen's Life Saved At His School Thanks To CPR And AED
The life of Cooper Adams was saved because school officials knew how to perform CPR and use an AED.
COVID Check Colorado Looks Ahead After Successful Year Full Of 'Frontline Heroism'
Behind the scenes of many testing and vaccination sites over the past 14 months has been a little-known organization acting as the bridge connecting government agencies, businesses, and the community.
CU Boulder To End Indoor Mask Requirement On Thursday With Some Exceptions
The University of Colorado at Boulder will end its indoor mask requirement on Thursday for most locations on campus.
