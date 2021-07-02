DENVER (CBS4) – Southwest Airlines on Friday canceled dozens of flights at Denver International Airport in anticipation of strong storms in the afternoon. The airline issued an apology for those whose Fourth of July travel plans are affected by the cancellations.
“Based on the forecast for the potential of storms around Denver and storm systems impacting other parts of the country today, combined with various air traffic control initiatives, we’ve made the decision to proactively cancel some flights today,” Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson.
Landson said more than 3,400 flights were scheduled across the Southwest network on Friday. At noon flydenver.com showed a total of 35 Southwest flights canceled at DIA.
“We apologize to our customers for the delays and we hope to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Landson said.
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
