GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 57-year-old Greeley man is now in jail after being shot by police last month. Randy Eberhardt was released from the hospital on Wednesday and is currently being housed at the Weld County Jail.
Eberhardt faces multiple charges including assault on a peace officer, assault and burlary.
Police say Eberhardt was at the scene of a possible burglary on June 14. When officers arrived he barricaded himself in his trailer on the 400 block of North 35th Avenue.
A standoff that followed ended when officers shot Eberhardt as he was brandishing a crossbow.
No officers were hurt.