GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A SWAT team helped Greeley police capture an escaped inmate. About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers surrounded an apartment on 30th Street by the Greeley Mall.
Ramon Hetzel was reportedly causing a disturbance. Officers discovered he had a felony escape warrant from the Department of Corrections.
Police surrounded the building and tried to get him to surrender. Eventually, a SWAT team was called in to help get Hetzel to turn himself over to officers.
Hetzel, 30, was taken into custody and booked into the Weld County Jail.