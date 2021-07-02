LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville will launch fireworks on the 4th of July from Coal Creek Golf Course this year, but the golf course will be closed to visitors due to concerns about COVID-19. The fireworks will be fired higher up in the sky than in past years so more people across Louisville can see them.
Also, three different “Designated Firework Viewing Sites” have been set up:
– Police Department/Court Parking Lot. 992 W Via Appia Way
– Louisville Recreation & Senior Center. 900 Via Appia Way
– Avista Adventist Hospital, 100 Health Park Drive
There will be no family activities at the golf course beforehand, as there have been in years’ past.
Get more information at a special page of louisvilleco.gov.