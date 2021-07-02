(CBS4) — A Greeley woman who got her COVID-19 vaccine at King Soopers has won free groceries for a year in the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.
"Winning this was a real shock but it's wonderful because we are seniors, with a fixed income," Lorita Seidler said. "This is going to help us out so much; being able to have plenty of food on the table and still pay our other bills too."
“We felt we needed to have the vaccine to help protect us and our family and we were very lucky to be able to get [here] to King Soopers to have them done,” Seidler said.
The #CommunityImmunity giveaway runs through July 10 and there are still plenty of opportunities to win prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 "groceries for a year."
Winners are scheduled to be selected weekly.
To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C. Entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.
To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.