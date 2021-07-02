LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood’s Big Boom Bash this year features a fireworks display on July 3 that will be coordinated to music on radio station MIX 100 (100.3 FM). There will be no other Independence Day events as there have been in previous years at Jeffco Stadium.
The fireworks will be launched from Jeffco Stadium at 9:15 p.m. and everyone within 1.5 miles of the stadium should have a good view.
Get more information at lakewood.org, including a map of recommended locations where you and your family can gather to see the show.