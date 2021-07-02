DENVER (CBS4) — All fireworks are illegal in Denver, including sparklers. The sale, use or even possession of fireworks could get you a fine of up to $999, or even up to a year in jail.
Denver isn’t the only place where fireworks are illegal in the metro area. They are also illegal in our Arvada, Boulder, Parker, Lakewood, and Littleton.
Do not call 911 to report illegal fireworks. Many cities and counties in the Denver metro areas have a dedicated number for reporting illegal fireworks.
