DENVER (AP) – For 65 years, the Ute Water Conservancy District serving Grand Junction and Mesa County has let the Colorado River flow on by. It draws its drinking water from pristine runoff 11,000 feet high on Grand Mesa.
The severe, ongoing drought has now forced other plans. The utility has for the first time begun to mix Colorado River water into its Grand Mesa reservoir releases to meet the peak demand of 90,000 customers and preserve backup supplies quickly evaporating in summer heat.
Ute Water, the largest provider between Denver and Salt Lake City, says it must protect supplies in its reservoirs. All of the utility’s Grand Valley service area is in a state of exceptional or extreme drought.
