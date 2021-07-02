GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for Independence Day weekend, a woman in Golden is sharing a video of her dog singing along to CBS4’s early morning broadcast of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Sheryle Paisley’s dog Bandit can be seen in the video howling and barking when 10-year-old Reina Ozbay’s rendition of the national anthem comes on the TV.
Two years ago CBS4 brought back the early morning television tradition of broadcasting “The Star-Spangled Banner” on air before the dawn’s early light each day, and ever since then we’ve gotten a steady stream of emails from across Colorado thanking us for it. Bandit would probably email us a thanks, too, if he could.
“I’d like to share with you my dog, Bandit, singing along with Reina Ozbay as she sings the National Anthem on the 4:30 a.m. CBS4 morning news,” Paisley wrote. “This video will make your morning.”
Paisley said everyone in her house is a big fan of CBS4 This Morning.
So when can you listen to Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem and sing along yourself? Just tune in to CBS4 right before the 4:30 a.m newscast Monday through Friday. On Saturday watch just before 7 a.m., and it’s also played ahead of CBS4 News Sunday Morning at 7 a.m.