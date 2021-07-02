DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Parks and Recreation continues to gradually reopen city recreation centers and offer more programs this month. Tuesday, July 6 will be the third phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers.
Six additional recreation centers will open on July 6:READ MORE: Drought Forces Grand Junction To Dip Into Colorado River
Aztlan Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Central Park Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Glenarm Recreation Center Noon – 8 p.m.
Harvey Park Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.READ MORE: Deer Are Not Pets: Colorado Springs Resident Cited For Keeping Fawn Indoors
Scheitler Recreation Center 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Washington Park Recreation Center 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Additional recreation center sites, indoor pools and other activities will continue to reopen through the year.
For more information and updates about the phased openings, visit the City of Denver website.
Weight room and cardio spaces are currently open for fitness at Athmar, Montclair, Cook, Hiawatha Davis, Rude, Carla Madison, Eisenhower and Green Valley Recreation Centers and workout reservations are no longer required. Gymnasiums are open for drop-in play at all open recreation centers and locker rooms are available for use.MORE NEWS: Court Revives Prisoner Lawsuit Against Colorado Governor
Eight Outdoor Pools are open June 7 – August 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim. Locations and hours of operation can be found here.