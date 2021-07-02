DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers can now fly nonstop from Denver International Airport to Paris. On Friday, officials held a ribbon cutting at DIA to welcome the inaugural flight from Paris-Charles De Gaulle as it landed in Denver.

“Our ability to attract a new international airline during a pandemic, speaks to the strength of our city and our airport and we are excited to welcome Air France,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Air France flight is expected to create up to 150 new jobs and generate up to $16.5 million for Colorado’s economy, Hancock said. Flights are expected to operate three days per week at DIA through October 29.

RELATED: United Airlines Announces 3,000 New Denver Jobs, 270 New Aircraft On Order

Denver is Air France’s 12th destination in the U.S. The airline is the first SkyTeam Alliance member at DIA to provide transatlantic service.

“We hope travel restrictions in U.S. will also be lifted soon to be able to give tourists from Europe and beyond the opportunity to experience and explore Denver and its surrounding areas,” said Stéphane Ormand, Vice President and General Manager, USA for Air France KLM. “We believe in the potential of this route because of Denver’s dynamic economy and outstanding outdoor recreation which appeals to tourists from around the world.”

Currently, American travelers who are fully vaccinated can enter European Union countries without needing to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Non-vaccinated Americans will need to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure, but they do not need to quarantine.

“Prior to the pandemic, Paris was Denver’s second-largest market in Europe after London and we have no doubt, that as more travel restrictions are lifted, will see an influx of Denverites exploring Paris using this convenient nonstop flight,” said DEN CEO Kim Day.

For more information about Air France flights at DIA, visit denver-airport.com/DIA-airlines/air-france.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines Cancels Dozens Of Flights At Denver International Airport Due To Weather